With continuation of parks public hearing on agenda, Edmonds City Council will meet in person March 22

Scheduled to meet in person for the first time since summer 2021, the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, March 22 agenda includes a continuation — from last week — of a public hearing on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) plan and an annual joint meeting with the South County Fire Board of Commissioners.

The council is also set to hold public hearings regarding proposed amendments to the city’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure code and to its bicycle parking development standards.

Those planning to attend remotely should note the new rules for the council’s hybrid in-person/remote meeting format. While you can provide audience comments via Zoom, once you have finished your comments, you are asked to leave Zoom meeting and observe the remainder of the meeting on the council’s meeting web page, or via cable television channels that carry the meeting: Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Those who want to join the meeting virtually for the purpose of providing audience comments can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

The council chambers are located in the city’s Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You can see the complete agenda here.