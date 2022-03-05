Woodway Town Council to hear public safety updates during March 7 meeting

Public safety updates and the fourth quarter 2021 finance report are among the items on the Woodway Town Council virtual meeting agenda for Monday, March 7, starting at 6 p.m.

Included are:

Woodway Police Update from Police Chief Alan Correa

Fire Department Update from City of Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan. (Woodway contracts with Shoreline to provides fire and emergency medical services.)

The council meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 386 234 415#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.