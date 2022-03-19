Woodway Town Council to host hybrid meeting March 21

The Woodway Town Council at its Monday, March 21 meeting will discuss street overlay options and a request for stormwater emergency repairs. The hybrid meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and people may attend in person at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Place W., Woodway, or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting.

To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 465 377 322#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so in-person or via video or audio connection. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.