2022 Edmonds Diversity Film Series concludes with ‘This Changes Everything’ April 16

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series will show its last film of the season before breaking for summer on Saturday, April 16 at noon at the Edmonds Theater, an ADA accessible facility.

“The Diversity Commission is thrilled to have had so many film-goers join us for this year’s free film series,” said Diversity Commission Chair Dean Olson. “Even though we were masked and sitting far apart most of the time, the strong sense of community and being together during these films was a gift. Due to the generosity of our sponsors, filmmakers and producers, we continue to offer these movies free of charge to the public.”

This final installment in the series features This Changes Everything, an investigative and sometimes humorous look and analysis of gender disparity in Hollywood. The film includes accounts from well-known actors, executives and artists in the industry.

The six films of the 2022 season presented different topics and featured groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for discussion. More detailed information about all of the films in the 2022 series, including full synopses and movie trailers, is available at diversity.edmondswa.gov and I Am Edmonds on Facebook.

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series is sponsored by Rick Steves’ Europe, the Edmonds Theater, the Edmonds Center for the Arts, and the Edmonds Diversity Commission.