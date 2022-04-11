32nd District legislators to hold virtual town hall April 13

State legislators representing the 32nd District are hosting a virtual town hall from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.

State Sen. Jesse Salomon and Reps. Cindy Ryu and Rep. Lauren Davis will discuss legislation from the 2022 legislative session and field questions and concerns from constituents.

You can watch the meeting live on this Facebook page or at youtube.com/c/WAHouseDems, twitter.com/WaSenDemocrats, or twitter.com/WaHouseDems. You can submit a question by clicking here.

The 32nd District includes portions of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.