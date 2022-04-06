Application deadline April 15 for Edmonds Economic Development Commission

The City of Edmonds has extended until April 15 its deadline for applications to the Economic Development Commission. The appointed commissioners will serve in a volunteer capacity for a term running until March 31, 2024 and must be Edmonds residents.

The city encourages women, people of color, and other minorities to apply for service on this commission. Citizens interested in serving must fill out and submit the official city application form at https://tinyurl.com/7j72c89c.

Applications are due by 1 pm, Friday, April 15.

For more information, visit the Economic Development Commission webpage.