Arts commission grant program accepting 2022 applicants

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) is offering small one-time grants in 2022 for artists and not-for-profit arts and culture organizations based in Edmonds.

A total of $13,500 is available for small grants of $200-$2,000 for arts-based projects to support creativity, diversity and access to arts in Edmonds through literary, visual or performing arts. The application deadline is May 23.

This grant opportunity is an extension of the program created in 2021 in response to hardships the COVID-19 pandemic caused in the arts. The purpose is to help build and reinforce a diverse and equitable cultural community in Edmonds, recognizing the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic, and the necessity of changing strategies to create access for all to the arts.

Grants will be awarded to eligible recipients through a competitive application process. Applicants must be residents of Edmonds or organizations located in Edmonds. Priority will be given to proposals that are family-friendly and increase access to arts. Collaborations are encouraged. Grant recipients from 2021 are eligible to apply for 2022. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2022.

Grant program guidelines and applications are available on the Arts Commission Workshops and Grants page: https://tinyurl.com/CoEACGrants.

Questions can be directed to eac@edmondswa.gov or Arts & Culture Program Manager Frances Chapin at frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.