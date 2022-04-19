Barbara (Bobbie) Roumonada: Funeral mass April 22 at Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds

Barbara (Bobbie) J. Roumonada

Formerly Bobbie Butler

It is with equal parts of sadness and joy that we acknowledge that our wife, mother, grandmother, and friend Bobbie Roumonada passed away peacefully at Sunrise Assisted Living in Edmonds WA on Thursday April 14, 2022. Bobbie’s suffering was relatively brief, her passing was with her husband Jim Roumonada at her side and after many of her family members having just visited to share their love and sadness, her passing and our loss is our sadness, our joy is that we were able to share so much life and love with this amazing woman.

Bobbie was born on August 4, 1928, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA. Her parents Wilbur Eugene Hainline and Jennie Mae Waggoner (Buddie) were living in Spokane and struggling through the Depression. Bobbie was soon joined, and the family was complete after the birth of her brother Bill in the same hospital on May 11, 1931. After that the family lived in Spokane and had many adventures until they moved to Missoula MT in 1940. Bobbie remembered much joy in Spokane as the family moved through the lean years with both of her parents working in various areas of the food business and struggling to make ends meet. She always fondly remembered her years in Spokane as happy and filled with friends and love.

In Missoula the Hainlines began what would become a successful and rewarding career as restauranters. They built and operated the first 24-hour café in Missoula which was along the banks of the Clark Fork River. They called it the 4B’s which represented the first letter of each of their names. Yep, Bobbie was a “B”. Her memories were filled with nights living in their apartment above the restaurant and trying to sleep with the 24-hour sign flashing in her window. Bobbie worked as a waitress in the business and her brother Bill worked in the kitchen, starting out in the dreaded job of potato peeler. Missoula is where Bobbie started her rebellious years, but for her rebellion meant sneaking into various churches around town and attending services even answering “altar calls” where she accepted her entrance into at various times the Lutheran, Methodist and Mormon faiths.

Bobbie eventually enrolled in the University of Montana and met Frank Butler, a WW II vet and ex-Marine, who was starting his schooling to become a lawyer. They married on August 22, 1949, and soon moved to New York to pursue an advanced degree in taxation. They later moved to New Jersey, then Portland and finally to Spokane. Frank died on December 26, 1971. With 8 children and during a time when women, widowed or not had a difficult time, she bravely continued to be who she was strong, faithful and a pillar.

Bobbie eventually met Jim Roumonada, a Boeing engineer, through mutual friends, they married in September 1976 and lived in Bellevue and later Edmonds. Their lives were happy, adventure filled and fairly carefree. Along with the call of their Catholic Faith, Jim and Bobbie enjoyed 45 years of travel, laughter, adventure, and love

Bobbie is survived by her husband Jim Roumonada and her children William T. Butler and his wife Claudia, Mary C. Butler, John F. Butler and his wife Courtney, Hank J. Butler and his wife Betsy, Brian T. Butler and his wife Amber, Ann F. Owens and her husband Ed, Paul A. Butler and his partner Debbie, Laura Jane Butler (deceased 1962) and Amy L. Stapleton and her husband, Dan, Dave Roumonada and his wife Theresa and Phil Roumonada and his wife Kathy, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Bobbie also cherished her long-time friendships with many including Dottie Gilmore, Ann Taylor, Ruth Pearson, Liz Gale, Bev Parker and many many others.

Bobbie was far ahead of her time in so many ways, not the least of which she couldn’t care less who or what you were; she was always willing to see the person, not the color, job, place of birth or any other earthly circumstance. If you were her friend, you were her friend for life.

Bobbie will be missed by all of us, thank goodness she had 93 years of earthly experiences and thank goodness we had her for that long as well. God Bless and rest in peace and joy sweet Bobbie.

As she said in her “Memories of Bobbie Roumonada”;

… I believe a negative outlook about life can feed on itself and become

almost a habit, alive on its own negativity and unhappiness.

There isn’t anything I want for all of you as much as to be happy

and to experience peace and joy in your own lives. Very hard to

do sometimes when you are “in the thick of it” with

responsibilities and daily challenges, but your day in the sun

will come sooner than you think. God loves you. I love you.

MOM June 6, 2003

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 630-7th Ave. N., Edmonds, WA. Please leave memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.