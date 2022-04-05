Blood donation drive coming to Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is partnering with Bloodworks Northwest to host a blood drive on April 14, 15, 18 or 19. All types are urgently needed, but Type O is especially in demand.
All blood donations are by appointment only.
Those who can’t make it to this event can schedule an appointment here to donate at other locations.
