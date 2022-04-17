City council April 19 set to revisit moratorium on downtown building permits, interim design standards

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, April 19 meeting is scheduled to again take up its emergency moratorium on building permit applications in downtown Edmonds’ mixed commercial (BD2) zone.

At its April 5 meeting, the council agreed to extend the moratium by two weeks, after hearing opinions from both residents and the city attorney that more time was needed to study the issue. Addressing concerns regarding a 24-unit apartment building proposed for the 600 block of Main Street, in the BD2 zone, the council at its Feb. 15 meeting had approved a two-month moratorium on the building permits in that zoning district. The moratorium, which applies to projects that are not subject to the city’s designated street front standards, was intended to give staff time to create interim design standards to address gaps in the code that apply to those sites.

In a related matter, the council is also scheduled to consider the staff-proposed interim design standards aimed at addressing the concerns that prompted the council’s Feb. 15 vote.

Also on the April 19 agenda:

– An update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding status.

– Consideration of amendments to the city’s special events permits code and a related fee schedule.

– Two presentations: an update from the Snohomish Health District and the 2021 Public Defender’s Office annual report.

The hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

You can join the 7 p.m. meeting virtually for the purpose of providing audience comments. Click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those commenting using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Those providing audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute. Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting web page or on cable TV via Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. with two candidates for the city’s Architectural Design Board, with those candidates scheduled to be approved as part of the business meeting consent agenda. You can see the 6:30 p.m. meeting agenda here.