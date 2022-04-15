City: Limited hours for new Hwy 99 neighborhood office until front-desk employee hired

The City of Edmonds sent a news release Friday clarifying the hours of its new neighborhood satellite office at 23632 Highway 99. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility was held March 24

The office is currently open to the public with limited hours, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the city said. The recruitment for a permanent, part-time, front-desk administrative assistant is in progress, and once that position is hired, the city said it will announce expanded office hours for the public.

The Edmonds Municipal Court also uses the satellite office for monthly court hearings. The office also serves as home base for the Edmonds Police Department’s community engagement officer, and Edmonds police officers use the facility while in the field to complete paperwork and police reports between calls rather than driving to the main station.

Officers are not on-site at the satellite office to take calls or inquiries from the public, the city announcement said. Those who are experiencing an emergency and need an officer dispatched to them should continue to call 911.