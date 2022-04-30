Community Transit virtual job fair set for May 3

Community Transit is hosting two virtual job fairs Tuesday, May 3 — one during the day and one in the evening. Participants can talk to a Community Transit hiring manager and employees in the jobs they are seeking.

Community Transit is hiring drivers, mechanics, planning, marketing and IT personnel, as well as other positions.

Community Transit is offering a $1,500 incentive for people who are hired as coach operator (bus driver) trainees. The incentive is subject to taxes and withholding; $750 will be paid after 25 days, which is halfway through training, and $750 will be paid upon graduation from the training program.

Use the following links to join the job fair from your desktop or mobile device, and to register for the morning or evening session.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – communitytransit.org/jobfair

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – communitytransit.org/careerfair

More information is available at communitytransit.org/jobs or by emailing CTJobs@commtrans.org.

Community Transit is an equal opportunity employer and does not unlawfully discriminate on any basis prohibited by federal, state or local law.