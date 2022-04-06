Council agrees to extend by two weeks emergency moratorium on downtown building permit applications

After hearing opinions from both residents and the city attorney that more time was needed to study the issue, the Edmonds City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to extend by another two weeks — until April 21 — an emergency moratorium on building permit applications in downtown Edmonds’ mixed commercial (BD2) zone.

Addressing concerns regarding a 24-unit apartment building proposed for the 600 block of Main Street, in the BD2 zone, the council at its Feb. 15 meeting had approved a two-month moratorium on the building permits in that zoning district. The moratorium, which applies to projects that are not subject to the city’s designated street front standards, was intended to give staff time to create interim design standards to address gaps in the code that apply to those sites.

The council at its March 29 meeting learned more about proposed interim design standards developed by staff, and Senior Planner Mike Clugston summarized those again Tuesday night. He explained that most of the BD2 zone has designated street front standards, including floor height minimums, transparency and access at the sidewalk, and required detail at ground level. But on the edge of the BD2 zone, there are parcels that don’t have these designated street front requirements, and that’s what the proposed interim design standards — involving materials, private amenity space and a street-side amenity space or pedestrian area — are designed to address.

Several community members who offered public comments during Tuesday night’s meeting stated they didn’t believe, after conducting research on the topic, that city code allows for construction of multifamily housing only — minus mixed commercial use such as street-front offices — in the BD2 zone. “Commercial must be part of any new development,” said Edmonds resident Jay Hoag.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott then proposed that the moratium be extended by two weeks, but before any vote was taken, council had a chance to hear from staff regarding some of the concerns raised. Acting Planning Manager Kernen Lien went through how the downtown zones have been revised over time, with various map and text amendments, and said that staff concluded in its review that “an entirely multifamily building could be located in the BD2 zone outside of the designated street front.” Council President Vivian Olson then asked Lien how many other multifamily projects without commercial use on the first floor have been approved in the BD2 zone, and Lien replied that there have been two: The multifamily-only project on the corner of 3rd Avenue North and Edmonds Street, and the first phase of the apartments involving the Edmonds Post Office property, on 2nd Avenue North.

Councilmember Laura Johnson asked City Attorney Jeff Taraday whether the council would be justified in extending the emergency moratorium, since staff have already created interim design standards aimed at addressing the concerns that prompted the council’s Feb. 15 vote.

Taraday started out by saying he agreed with the analysis provided by Lien regarding how to interpret the city’s existing zoning code. He noted that during a four-year period — from 2008 to 2011 — multifamily residential-only development would not have been allowed anywhere in the BD2 zone. In 2011, the city adopted a new ordinance — 3865 — that revised the definition of designated street fronts in the city. That left “these small pockets in the BD zone where there is no designated street front,” and where entirely residential buildings may be constructed, Taraday explained.

Adding to the confusion, in 2014 the council adopted another ordinance — 3955 — that focused on street front uses in the BD1 zone, which includes those businesses located around the fountain, at 5th and Main, and are considered the city’s retail core. That ordinance limited designated ground-floor street fronts in the downtown Edmonds core to retail uses rather than service-based businesses.

“It does not appear that the city council, when it was adopting 3955, that it intended at that time to undo the change that had been made in 2011,” Taraday said. “It seems to be entirely focused on BD1 commercial uses.”

Given all that, Taraday said he believes there is a value in having a short extension of the moratorium — and he proposed extending it until April 21. In reviewing the 2011 ordinance, he said, “it’s not yet clear to me…to understand whether this leaving of pockets where all of a sudden we have the ability to do an entirely residential structure, was that something that the council really understood in 2011.

“If it appears that that was a sort of unintended consequence of Ordinance 3865, then I think the council could justify taking a crack at that unintended consequence,” the city attorney said. Extending the moratorium for two weeks would allow staff to put the details of the ordinances in writing for the council and the public. That, he added, could help everyone understand “how the code got to where it is today, and we might get a little bit more information about what is known or intended by 3865.”

The council then voted unanimously to extend the moratorium until April 21, as Taraday recommended. A motion by Kristana Johnson to expand the moratium even further — until May 17 — failed by a 2-5 vote (K. Johnson and Diane Buckshnis voting yes).

As for the proposed 24-unit apartment building in the 600 block of Main, the Edmonds Architectural Design Board held a public hearing in January on a design review application for the project, which contains 9,889 square feet across two parcels. The current buildings on the parcels would be demolished to make room for the apartment building. A subsequent lot line adjustment would be necessary to combine the two parcels into a single lot for construction of the apartment building. (The Architectural Design Board is scheduled to take up the issue again at its Wednesday, April 6 meeting. See agenda here.)

In other business Tuesday night, the council:

– Agreed to next steps for the draft Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) plan. The council unanimously approved a proposal from Parks, Recreation, Cultural Services and Human Services Director Angie Feser to have her work with a paid consultant to address the concerns expressed by councilmembers who wanted the plan to undergo further review and comment.

– Discussed amendments to city code regarding residential occupancy, which are aimed at addressing the requirements of Senate Bill 5235. The state legislation lifts caps on the number of unrelated people allowed to share a home. The next step is for the council to hold a public hearing on the proposed changes, with a date to be determined.

– Heard an introduction of proposed amendments to city code that would establish a formal process for permitting special events that impact city right-of-way, public property and other facilities or services. This item will be considered at a later date.

— By Teresa Wippel