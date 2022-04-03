Downtown building design standards, residential occupancy code amendments before council April 5

Building design standards for the downtown business (BD2) zone — prompted by a proposed 24-unit apartment building in the 600 block of Main Street — will again take center stage when the Edmonds City Council meets Tuesday, April 5, starting at 7 p.m.

The council at its March 29 meeting learned more about proposed interim design standards developed by staff after councilmembers Feb. 15 unanimously approved a two-month emergency moratorium on building permit applications in downtown Edmonds’ mixed commercial (BD2) zoning district. The council’s move was in response to concerns regarding the 24-unit apartment building.

The Edmonds Architectural Design Board held a public hearing in January on a design review application for the 6th and Main building, which contains 9,889 square feet across two parcels. The current buildings on the parcels would be demolished to make room for the apartment building. A subsequent lot line adjustment would be necessary to combine the two parcels into a single lot for construction of the apartment building. (The Architectural Design Board is scheduled to take up the issue again at its Wednesday, April 6 meeting. See agenda here.)

At its April 5 business meeting, the council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the emergency moratorium, which applies to projects that are not subject to the designated street front standards listed in city code. The moratorium was intended to give staff time to create interim design standards to address gaps in the code that apply to those sites.

Following that public hearing, the council will consider approving the interim design standards for the BD2 zone, which were introduced by staff at last week’s meeting. You can read more about those here.

In other business, the council is scheduled to:

– Consider amendments to city code regarding residential occupancy, which are aimed at addressing the requirements of Senate Bill 5235. The state legislation lifts caps on the number of unrelated people allowed to share a home, and also lifts prohibitions on renters residing on lots with accessory dwellings.

– Discuss next steps for the draft Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) plan.

– Review proposed amendments to city code that would establish a formal process for permitting special events that impact city right-of-way, public property and other facilities or services.

The hybrid meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting April 5, the council will hold an executive session — closed to the public — starting at 6:15 p.m. to discuss labor negotiations.