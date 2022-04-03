Eastbound State Route 104 on- and off-ramps to be closed overnight April 4-7 for light rail work

As early as Monday, April 4, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin night work on the on- and off-ramp from eastbound SR 104 to the northbound ramp of I-5, and the off-ramp from I-5 northbound to SR 104 westbound. Both the on- and off-ramp of eastbound SR 104 will be closed while this work — which includes concrete pours for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension — is being done.
Detours will be provided (see map).
The work will run frm 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. April 4-7.
