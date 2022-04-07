Edmonds Art Beat: Ranky Tanky at ECA, benefit concert for Ukraine, plus chamber music

On Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m., Ranky Tanky will be performing at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Winners of the 2020 Grammy for “Best Original Roots Album,” Ranky Tanky brings the soulful songs of the Gullah culture to life. Ranky Tanky combines low country traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk and R&B. Tickets can be purchased at the ECA website.



Ranky Tanky performs Freedom on the Today Show

Cascade Symphony presents chamber music concert

Happening at 7:30 p.m. April 9 at Maple Park Lutheran Church, 17620 60th Ave. West, in Lynnwood: A chamber music concert from the Cascade Symphony. Tickets are available online or at the door. The ensemble concert will feature the Cascade Percussion Ensemble, as well as a bass clarinet duo, flute/cello sonata, violin/cello duo, string trio and a piano 4-hands performance. The Cascade Symphony Orchestra will complete its 2021-2022 season when it returns to its regular venue, Edmonds Center for the Arts, to perform its Tchaikovsky’s Fifth concert on Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Ballyhoo offers two summer programs for musical theatre students

Musical theatre students will have two options for summer programs through Ballyhoo Theatre. The Musical Theatre Performance Workshop runs from June 27 through July 17. Middle and high school students will have the opportunity to rehearse and perform A Year With Frog and Toad. This production will be for ages 11-18 and all auditioning students will be cast in the production (maximum of 16).

There is also a Musical Theatre Performance Intensive from June 27 through Aug. 7, designed for high school and college-age students to rehearse and perform On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. This program is for advanced students, ages 15-21, ready to tackle the higher demands and expectations of more challenging material in a pre-professional setting. Acceptance is by audition only.

Learn more at the Ballyhoo website.

Mosaic Arts Northwest Choir and Orchestra to perform benefit for Ukraine

There are two upcoming opportunities to see the Mosaic Arts Northwest Choir and Orchestra. The first is on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 6 p.m. at North Sound Church, located at 404 Bell St., Edmonds. The second will be Sunday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at North Creek Presbyterian Church, located at 621 16th St. S.E., Bothell. The concerts are both free and will also be streamed online. The concert is a benefit to raise financial support for the people of the Ukraine impacted by war. Learn more at the Mosaic Arts Northwest website.

