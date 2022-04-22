Edmonds Arts Festival seeking sponsors

For three glorious days every year for the last 60 years (pandemic excepted), tens of thousands of art lovers have descended upon the center of the art universe in Edmonds for the Edmonds Arts Festival. Back again this year June 17-19 (Father’s Day weekend), the festival offers artists booths, free live entertainment, a juried gallery art exhibition and sale, a nationally-recognized juried student art exhibit, and a hands-on children’s art activity area. And you can be a part of this event by becoming a festival sponsor.

About the Edmonds Arts Festival:

More than 160 artists present their one-of-a-kind fine art paintings, sculpture, jewelry, and artisan crafts for attendees to enjoy and purchase. Fine art from more than 400 regional artists are showcased in the galleries. Juried by professional artists, only the highest-quality art is selected to be displayed, whether it is produced by an established artist, student or emerging artist. The festival encourages and celebrates a new generation of artists by partnering with the Edmonds School District to showcase over 1,000 pieces of art from K-12 students within the Edmonds School District’s boundaries. The festival features a variety of regional professional, community and school performances, covering all genres of music to dance, theater and literary art.



Festival sponsors will have their name out in front of tens of thousands of attendees and many more through festival advertising and social media. The 2021 Edmonds Arts Festival reached more than 8 million people through television, radio, print, and social media advertising. In addition, supporting the arts in Edmonds, the first Creative District designated by the State of Washington, helps to reach and build relationships with people in our Edmonds community and beyond.

Sponsorship options include Gallery Awards Sponsorships (click the link here to learn more) and Festival Sponsorships – email sponsorship@edmondsartsfestival.com to learn more.

Since 1957, both the festival and the Arts Festival Foundation have had one overriding criterion: to promote the arts locally. All the profits raised by the festival are directed to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to arts education and the cultural enrichment of our community. It funds public art, supports arts education in local schools, offers scholarships to college students studying the visual arts, and supports other nonprofits in the community.

Festival volunteers, artists, judges, and city partners serve the community at the highest level. None of it would be possible without our sponsors.