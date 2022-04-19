Edmonds Bookshop hosting book drive for Children’s Book Week May 2-8

Join the Edmonds Bookshop in helping Page Ahead Children’s Literacy Program get summer reading fun to children who have limited access to books. The goal is to collect 100 books, to help get Page Ahead closer to giving away their 4 millionth book. So when you’re in the bookshop May 2-8, consider purchasing an extra book or two for Page Ahead.

Page Ahead serves students across Washington state, including grades K-2 at two elementary schools in Edmonds: College Place Elementary and Cedar Valley Community School with their Book Up Summer program. All books donated will be redistributed to the students who need them most. The participating schools have to have a 65% or higher population of students from low-income families.

Page Ahead also distributes thousands of books through a Book Oasis project: 18 custom-made, free little libraries that are stocked monthly by volunteers, located in book deserts across Seattle.

Page Ahead requests:

Brand new children’s books for ages 0-9

Books that are non-fiction for children, i.e. science or history or anything to do with animals

The Edmonds Bookshop is located at 111 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds.