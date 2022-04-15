Edmonds Booktalk: Collections to enjoy during Poetry Month 2022

Poetry Month 2022: Following is a brief list of poets of note, award winners, and recent books of poetry — enjoy!

Rena Priest is the Washington State Poet Laureate until 2023. She is the first Indigenous poet to assume the role, the announcement about that is here. Priest’s literary debut, “Patriarchy Blues,” was honored with the 2018 American Book Award, and her most recent work is “Sublime Subliminal.” For more information about Washington State Poet Laureates, past and present, visit the website here.

Joy Harjo is the current United States Poet Laureate. Her newest book is “Poet Warrior: A Memoir.” A couple of others: “Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry” and “When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry”

2021 Pulitzer Prize winner in Poetry: “Postcolonial Love Poem: Poems” by Natalie Diaz.

2021 National Book Award Winner for Poetry: “Floaters: Poems” by Martín Espada.

2021National Book Critics Circle Award: Poetry: “frank: sonnets” by Diane Seuss. A great review/article/essay about this new collection here in Poetry NW.

Don Mee Choi. The multilayered works of National Book Award-winning translator, poet, and essayist Don Mee Choi are known for holding history accountable. Her most recent book, “DMZ Colony” is described as “a tour de force of personal and political reckoning set over eight acts.”

“The Scribbles, the Rubbish, and the Mirrored Words.” This essay is part of a series in which Poetry Northwest partners with Seattle Arts & Lectures to present reflections on writers from the Poetry Series. SAL’s own Events & Annual Giving Manager, Woogee Bae, shares her thoughts on Choi’s work, here.

New Poetry:

“Saints of Capitalism” by Benjamin Schmitt. We had a great virtual author event with Mr. Schmitt and friends in January. You can still watch it here!

“The Path to Kindness: Poems of Connection and Joy” edited by James Crews. An all-new anthology of poems that explore the theme of kindness, featuring more than 100 uplifting and accessible poems by a diverse group of well-known and emerging contemporary poets.

“Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong. In this deeply intimate second poetry collection, Ocean Vuong searches for life among the aftershocks of his mother’s death, embodying the paradox of sitting within grief while being determined to survive beyond it.

“All the Flowers Kneeling” by Paul Tran. The debut full-length poetry collection just dropped in February, but their poetry stretches beyond that slim and beautiful volume. A National Poetry Month conversation with the author. Here.

A great list from The Seattle Times: Celebrate National Poetry Month with these six recent books of poetry. The complete article here.

“The Necessity of Wildfire: Poems” by Caitlin Scarano

“The Hurting Kind: Poems” by Ada Limón

“Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head: Poems” by Warsan Shire

“Return Flight” by Jennifer Huang

“Spot Weather Forecast” by Kevin Goodan

“Path of Totality: Poems” by Niina Pollari

Poetry for kids [of all ages!]

“Big Book of Poetry.” Years in the making, this full-color treasury contains nearly two hundred poems, all of them handpicked by Bill Martin Jr.

“Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright!: An Animal Poem for Each Day of the Year” by Nosy Crow. A lavishly illustrated collection of 366 animal poems–one for every day of the year! The perfect book for children (and grown-ups!) to share at the beginning or end of the day.

“Dreams from Many Rivers: A Hispanic History of the United States Told in Poems” by Margarita Engle. A middle grade verse history of Latinos in the United States, told through the voices of many and varied individuals ranging from Juan Ponce de Leâon to modern-day sixth graders.

“I Wish I Had a Wookiee: And Other Poems for Our Galaxy” by Ian Doescher. Inspired by the beloved world of Star Wars, this collection of over 75 whimsical and original poems is a celebration of childhood, creativity, imagination, and the early years of Star Wars fandom.

“Poetry for Kids: Emily Dickinson.” This beautiful collection is the perfect way to introduce your children to the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Includes excellent illustrations and explanatory text.

“Poems to Learn by Heart” by Caroline Kennedy, Illustrated by Jon J. Muth. Kennedy has hand-selected more than 100 of her favorite poems that lend themselves to memorization.

To celebrate National Poetry Month [April!], help Bookshop.org and Penguin Young Readers donate copies of Amanda Gorman’s books to schools and community organizations across the country. Donations accepted through May 13, 2022. Donate here!

Zoom meeting Wednesday, April 20, 2022. 9-10 a.m.: “The Magical Language of Others: A Memoir” by EJ Koh.

A powerful and aching love story in letters, from mother to daughter. After living in America for over a decade, Eun Ji Koh’s parents return to South Korea for work, leaving 15-year-old Eun Ji and her brother behind in California. Overnight, Eun Ji finds herself abandoned and adrift in a world made strange by her mother’s absence. Her mother writes letters in Korean over the years seeking forgiveness and love–letters Eun Ji cannot fully understand until she finds them years later hidden in a box.

“The Magical Language of Others” weaves a profound tale of hard-won selfhood and our deep bonds to family, place, and language, introducing–in Eun Ji Koh–a singular, incandescent voice.

2021 Winner Washington State Book Awards: Biography/Memoir. More information here.

2021 Winner Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Book Awards. All the information here.

Staff recommended!

More information about the book and our book club is here.

Thursday, April 21, 2022. 6-7 p.m. Our Annual Poetry Night!

Join us for our annual celebration of National Poetry Month! Virtual again this year…

Five local poets are scheduled to read: Michael Spence, Sharon Hashimoto, Bethany Reid, Richard Wakefield, and Joannie Stangeland. Hosted, as always, by David D. Horowitz. [thank you David!]

Visit Rose Alley Press, here, to learn more about Mr. Horowitz and so many local poets.

Much more information about the poets — including how to buy the books! – here on our blog.

Thursday, April 21, 2022. 5-7 p.m. In person during Art Walk!

In honor of National Card and Letter Writing Month, Edmonds Bookshop is hosting a letter-writing event! During Art Walk Edmonds, there will be letter-writing materials available for you to do just that…write a letter! In this age of digital everything a stamped, postmarked, hand-written card or letter is like a gift – so think of someone you’d like to write to, gather your ideas and come into the Bookshop and write! As an added incentive, if you bring the address we will stamp and mail it for you!

Saturday April 30, 2022. Independent Bookstore Day!! The Passport Challenge is back, with an adjustment… 10 days to complete the challenge, to ease crowding under the current COVID conditions.

Independent Bookstore Day is on Saturday, April 30, and the challenge must be completed by Monday, May 9. More information here. And check our Event page for updates as we get closer.

Recent book releases of note:

“Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love” by Kim Fay. This witty and tender novel follows two women in 1960s America as they discover that food really does connect us all, and that friendship and laughter are the best medicine. Chosen as the #1 Pick for February IndieNext! We had a virtual Author event February 17!View the recorded event on our Facebook page, here.

“The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley. A new locked room mystery set in a Paris apartment building in which every resident has something to hide… Chosen for IndieNext.

“The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty” by Neal Thompson. Neal Thompson joined us for an author event. View the recorded event here.

“Gallant” by V.E. Schwab. A new YA fantasy that weaves a dark and original tale from the bestselling author.

“Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces 2004-2021” by Margaret Atwood. In over 50 pieces, Atwoodcovers everything from the climate crisis to the tech industry, from the rise of Trump to how we should define granola.

“One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle. A moving and unforgettable exploration of the powerful bond between mother and daughter set on the breathtaking Amalfi Coast. Chosen for IndieNext.

“Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton. This highly anticipated mystery thriller is finally hitting shelves! A story of a young singer on the rise. She’s also on the run, trying to leave behind a past that doesn’t seem to want to let her go.

“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji López-Alt. More culinary history than cookbook–though it does include over 200 recipes–this title from chef and New York Times columnist López-Alt delves into how to use, and what to make, with a wok.

“Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk” by Sasha LaPointe. Chosen for IndieNext.

“When We Were Birds: A Novel” by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo. A mythic love story set in Trinidad, this radiant debut introduces two unforgettable outsiders brought together by their connection with the dead. Chosen for IndieNext. Staff recommended.

“A Sunlit Weapon : Maisie Dobbs #17” by Jacqueline Winspear. In this latest installment, a series of possible attacks on British pilots leads our heroine Maisie Dobbs into a mystery involving First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

“French Braid” by Anne Tyler. From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author–a funny, joyful, brilliantly perceptive journey deep into one Baltimore family’s foibles.

“The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner. Now in paperback. Staff recommended. Chosen for IndieNext.

“The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn. An unforgettable World War II tale of a quiet librarian who becomes history’s deadliest female sniper. Based on a true story.

Some books of note being released in April:

“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” returns with a novel that sends the reader across both space and time, from the deepest part of the Canadian wilderness to the dark side of the moon. April 5, 2022.

“The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan. Pulitzer Prize-winner Egan returns with a tale of a tech genius who creates a way to access one’s memory — and that of others. Even in an era of boundless hype, Jennifer Egan’s “The Candy House” has a legitimate claim on the title of Most Anticipated Book of the Year. Great review in The Washington Post, here. April 5, 2022.

“Bittersweet” by Susan Cain. The author of “Quiet” helps us all realize that experiencing feelings of sorrow and longing can have a surprising impact on our creativity, compassion, and leadership. “I will always be grateful for how much Quiet and Bittersweet have helped me understand myself and how I engage with the world.” —Brené Brown, author of Atlas of the Heart. April 5, 2022.

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. Readers are going to fall in love with protagonist Elizabeth Zott! As a chemist in 1960s California, Elizabeth is trying to find her place not only in the laboratory but also in the world. Original, funny, and observant, this book is a pure delight! April 5, 2022.

“Four Treasures of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghui Zhang. A dazzling debut novel set against the backdrop of the Chinese Exclusion Act, about a Chinese girl fighting to claim her place in the 1880s American West. Staff recommended. April 5, 2022.

“Ariadne” by Jennifer Saint. In paperback. April 5, 2022.

“When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain. In paperback. April 5, 2022.

“Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead. Now in paperback. April 5, 2022.

For young readers of fantasy! “The Flames of Hope: Wings of Fire #15” by Tui T. Sutherland. The thrilling conclusion to the Lost Continent Prophecy arc. April 5, 2022.

“Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir” by Delia Ephron. She enchants as she seesaws us between tears and laughter, navigating the suicidal lows of enduring cutting-edge treatment and the giddy highs of a second chance at love. April 12, 2022.

“True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson” by Kostya Kennedy. Jackie Robinson’s huge talent and fierce dedication to civil rights. Review in The Washington Post here. April 12, 2022.

“The No-Show” by Beth O’Leary. Three women who seemingly have nothing in common find that they’re involved with the same man in this smart new rom-com. In paperback. April 12, 2022.

“Fabulous Modern Cookies: Lessons in Better Baking for Next-Generation Treats” by Paul Arguin and Chris Taylor. Great column/review in Pacific Northwest Magazine. April 12, 2022.

“We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker. Staff recommended. [Elaine’s favorite novel of 2021!] Now in paperback. April 12, 2022.

“Write for Your Life” by Anna Quindlen. In her new book, she argues that there has never been a more important time to stop and record what we are thinking and feeling. Using examples from past, present, and future Quindlen vividly illuminates the ways in which writing connects us to ourselves and to those we cherish. April 12, 2022.

“Spear: A Novel” by Nicola Griffith. “Griffith does it again! I could read 200 more pages of this gorgeous, moody reimagining of one of the many tales surrounding King Arthur.” —Elayna Trucker, Napa Bookmine, Napa, CA. April 19, 2022.

“Finding Me” by Viola Davis. Davis is the first African American actress to achieve an Academy Award, an Emmy, and two Tony Awards. In this candid, challenging, and inspiring memoir, she chronicles her early struggles against poverty, domestic abuse, molestation, and racism. April 26, 2022.

“City on Fire” by Don Winslow. The first book in a planned new trilogy is a crime saga inspired by Homer’s “The Iliad.” His recent books include the acclaimed “Cartel” trilogy. Chosen for IndieBound. Staff recommended. April 26, 2022.

“I’ll Be You” by Janelle Brown. Identical twins Sam and Elli were always inseparable. And when they were discovered by Hollywood and became child TV stars, they became even closer. But when the limelight faded, a wedge came between them causing them to create totally separate lives. Until the day that Elli goes missing, and Sam is forced to confront their messy past and put the pieces back together. April 26, 2022.

“Marrying the Ketchups: A novel” by Jennifer Close. An irresistible comedy of manners about three generations of a Chicago restaurant family and the deep-fried, beer-battered, cream cheese-frosted love that feeds them all. Chosen for IndieNext. April 26, 2022.

And even more great lists: April recommended reads from The New York Times and The Washington Post on our blog posts.

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!