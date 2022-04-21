Edmonds City Council Thursday to consider extension of moratorium on downtown building permits

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a special virtual meeting for 5:15 p.m. Thurday, April 21 to consider a proposed extension of its moratorium on building permit applications in the downtown BD2 zone.

According to the council agenda, extending the moratorium until June 2 would give the council more time to consider whether it is appropriate to expand the limits of the city’s designated street front map “to require at least some commercial use of new structures within a possible expansion area.”

The extension would also allow city staff “to analyze possible extensions of the designated street front and report back to the city council no later than May 17, 2022, with the contemplated council action to adopt any appropriate designated street front revisions on May 24, 2022 in conjunction with a lifting of the moratorium.”

Also on the agenda is an ordinance to adopt interim design standards for downtown Edmonds BD2 zone, a proposal that was discussed at the council’s Tuesday night meeting but then tabled. The council must pass the standards by a super majority vote Thursday for the ordinance to take immediate effect.

