Edmonds City Council to meet virtually in committees April 12

It’s a night of virtual committee meetings for the Edmonds City Council this Tuesday, April 12, starting at 5 p.m.

Here’s a summary of the agendas (click on committee name for full details):

Public Safety, Personnel and Planning Committee, 5 p.m.

– Wastewater treatment plant program administrator

– Resolution extending temporary emergency sick leave policy

– Human services program manager position revision

– Approval of park planner and capital project manager job description

– Approval of lead building maintenance operator job description

Finance Committee, 6 p.m.

– Report from the Edmonds Public Facilities District

– 2022 April budget amendment

– American Rescue Plan Act funding status

– February 2022 monthly financial report

– Federal grant audit exit conference follow-up

Parks and Public Works Committee, 7:30 p.m.

– Presentation of professional services agreement with The Blueline Group to provide capital projects construction management, engineering and inspection services

– Report on job order contracting proposals

– Presentation of supplemental agreement with SCJ for Highway 99 Gateway-Revitalization Stage 2 Project

– Presentation of Department of Ecology grant agreement for design and construction for Phase 1 of the Edmonds Marsh Water Quality Improvement Project.

– Presentation of the 2022 overlay construction contract

– Presentation of construction contract for Highway 99 Gateway-Revitalization Stage 2 Project

– Public Works CIP-CFP Review

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff and do not include audience comments. These meetings are held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to any of the committee meetings, click on or paste the following link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261