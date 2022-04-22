Edmonds Downtown Alliance annual member meeting set for April 27

The 2022 annual Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) member neeting is Wednesday, April 27 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Join fellow Ed! members virtually for an opportunity to see what the organization has been up to and help guide future projects. There will be a public comment section to provide feedback and ask questions.
Ed! was formed in early 2013 as a business improvement district (BID). Through local business assessments, BIDs provide funding for programs such as beautification, marketing and parking.
Agenda:
- Year in review
- Board nominations
- Public comment
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82436813895
Meeting ID: 824 3681 3895
Phone in: +1 (253) 215 8782
Ed! members are encouraged to sign up and get involved on a committee such as: Communication and Outreach, Marketing, and Appearance and Environment. Learn more about the committees here.
Ed! members and the general public are welcome to attend.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.