Edmonds Downtown Alliance annual member meeting set for April 27

The 2022 annual Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) member neeting is Wednesday, April 27 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Join fellow Ed! members virtually for an opportunity to see what the organization has been up to and help guide future projects. There will be a public comment section to provide feedback and ask questions.

Ed! was formed in early 2013 as a business improvement district (BID). Through local business assessments, BIDs provide funding for programs such as beautification, marketing and parking.

Agenda:

Year in review

Board nominations

Public comment

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82436813895

Meeting ID: 824 3681 3895

Phone in: +1 (253) 215 8782

Ed! members are encouraged to sign up and get involved on a committee such as: Communication and Outreach, Marketing, and Appearance and Environment. Learn more about the committees here.

Ed! members and the general public are welcome to attend.