Edmonds firm named 2022 SBA Seattle District Small Business Exporter of Year

Richard Brinton, founder and president of BBD International in Edmonds, is the U.S. Small Business Administration Seattle District 2022 Small Business Exporter of the Year.

Founded in 1997, BBD International began by exporting construction equipment. Today, Brinton’s expertise lies in providing parts for high pressure waterjet cutting machines, pierce nuts and military equipment.

Success for BBD International has come from the personal relationships that Brinton forges with his overseas partners. In a competitive landscape, Brinton values his long-term relationships built on trust and customer service. BBD International currently exports to six countries across Asia and the Middle East, including the government of South Korea.

“Richard Brinton has developed a successful exporting firm through decades of perseverance and learning,” Smsll Business Administration Seattle District Director Kerrie Hurd said. “BBD International has forged meaningful relationships worldwide and we are honored to recognize them with this award.”

The SBA Small Business Exporter of the Year award – part of National Small Business Week May 1-7, 2022 – recognizes small businesses engaged in exporting for at least three years. Winners must demonstrate significant increase in export sales, profits and job growth, creative overseas marketing strategies, encouragement of other small businesses to export, and cooperation in the creation of export trading companies or introduction of unique trading relationships, products, or services.

“Winning this award is recognition of my accomplishments in international trade,” Brinton said. “I have learned so much along the way, building upon each new experience.”

Brinton credits much of the learning to his relationship with a long-term business advisor from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Through this guidance, Brinton was able to secure an ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) certification allowing BBD International to enter new markets and expand their business.

In addition to managing his own business, Brinton shares the knowledge he has accumulated during the years. As a domestic consultant, Brinton advises and assists other firms as they navigate export regulations.

Brinton will be among those honored a celebration honoring local Small Business Administration (SBA) winners from Washington and the SBA Seattle District – which serves Washington state and northern Idaho – May 4, 2022 at the Museum of Flight. Other SBA local awards that will be recognized at the celebration include Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Rural Small Business of the Year and Washington Small Business Person of the Year.