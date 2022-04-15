Edmonds Floretum Garden Club offering scholarship for those planning career in horticulture

The Floretum Garden Club of Edmonds is offering a $1500.00 scholarship to a 2022 high school graduate, community college student, or individual planning a career in a horticultural field. The applicant will be selected based on the following criteria:

– Interest in horticulture, floral design, landscape design, botany. forestry, or a related field.

– Financial need.

– Activities and achievements in school and community.

The recipient may attend any community college, college or university in the state of Washington.

Scholarship application forms are available from your school’s scholarship office, the horticulture department, or by contacting the Floretum Garden Club’s Scholarship Committee chairperson Joyce Johnson at JoyceJohnson310@comcast.net.

The deadline for all applications is May 16, 2022.