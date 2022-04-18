Edmonds in Bloom offering grants for kids’ gardens

Edmonds in Bloom is offering grants to schools and nonprofit organizations that support creating gardens for kids in Edmonds.

Educators or those participating in a nonprofit that focuses on gardens and kids are eligible to apply for these grants of $50-$100, which are limited to the 98020 or 98026 ZIP code boundaries.

The grant should be used for instructional materials, tools, seeds, plants and planting materials. Visit the accessible online application at edmondsinbloom.com/edmonds-schools-mini-grants. If you have questions, email eibgrants4kids@gmail.com.