Edmonds Lions Club conducts sight and hearing tests for local students

Members of the Edmonds Lions Club Tuesday performed sight and hearing tests for nearly 170 students at Lynnwood’s St. Thomas More School. The Lions’ Sight and Hearing Program has been provided for over five years, and people using the camera have to be certified before they are qualified to assist. The students were also tested with an audiometer for hearing.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.