Edmonds’ MSHH Donor Closet seeks volunteers

The Multiple Sclerosis Helping Hands (MSHH) Donor Closet, located in downtown Edmonds, is seeking volunteers to help run the store and make deliveries. This organization, a nonprofit 501(c)3, needs people who love to work with people.

The MSHH Donor Closet helps people with mutiple sclerosis in Washington state and multiple other states who are experiencing financial difficulties. To do this, the organization raises money through a store that accepts donations of medical and mobility equipment, then refurbishes the equipment to make it available for a suggested minimum donation.

“This would be a perfect opportunity for someone who no longer works full-time, but would like to apply their skills in a part-time role that seriously helps people with disabilities.” said Richard Marin, president of MSHH. “The personal satisfaction you feel at the end of the day is incredible.”

Volunteers are needed to help run the store between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday. Volunteers generally work two to four times a month or more.

Drivers are needed during the same hours to make deliveries and pick up donations.

The MSHH Donor Closet could also use people who like to clean and sanitize equipment, and those who like to fix equipment like wheelchairs, walkers, rollators and hospital beds. These days and hours vary depending on skill level.

No previous medical or mobility equipment experience is required.

For more information about the MSHH Donor Closet, visit www.mshh-donorcloset.com. Those interested in volunteering can call 425-712-1807.

The MSHH Donor Closet is located at 409 Howell Way in Edmonds.