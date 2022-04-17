Edmonds Parks Director Angie Feser to speak at Edmonds Civic Roundtable April 25 meeting

City of Edmonds Department of Parks, Recreation, Cultural Arts and Human Services Director Angie Feser will be the guest speaker at the Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s next meeting from 4-5 p.m. Monday, April 25 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Community Room B, second floor, 220 Railroad Avenue.

Feser will share updates on her expanding department, the services they provide, and the projects they are working on including the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan. Following her presentation, she will take questions from the floor.

Attendees can participate in person or remotely.

In-person registration is here.

Zoom access is here. Meeting ID: 865 2862 8127 Passcode: 331582 or by phone: 253-215-8782