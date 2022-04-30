Edmonds Police Blotter: April 15-25,2022

April 15

12000 block Slater Avenue Northeast: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Kirkland Police with attempting to locate a vehicular assault suspect.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A mother and son had an argument regarding the family pet.

8200 block Talbot Road: Report of a possible court-order violation. No violation deemed to have occurred.

8400 block Main Street: A report of a suspicious occupied vehicle resulted in arrest of driver for DUI. Drug diversion services were offered.

8100 block 186th Street Southwest: A resident reported their vehicle tires were cut and a yard sign stolen.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A wallet was reported stolen while victim was shopping at a business.

8700 block 184th Street Southwest: A resident discovered their vehicle tires were cut and a yard sign stolen.

1000 block Bell Street: A vehicle tire on two separate vehicles was cut by unknown suspect(s).

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing inside a garage.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for robbery from a local business.

8300 block Sierra Drive: Tires on two of resident’s vehicles were discovered cut and damaged.

21000 block 77th Place West: A woman upset over a scheduled delivery blocked a box truck from leaving.

3300 block Lombard Avenue: Edmonds patrol assisted a neighboring agency with taking a male into custody.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a store.

21900 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter detained by a store’s loss prevention was arrested.

400 block Main Street: A man assaulted his brother outside a bar. Police arrived and arrested the primary aggressor, who was booked into jail.

April 16

400 block Main Street: A man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man who refused to leave hospital after a family member was discharged was given a verbal warning for trespassing.

24000 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

8100 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shooting at a preschool with property damage only. See related story here.

7700 block 193rd Place Southwest:A man was found in the backyard of a residence after comitting a theft at a store.

April 17

21000 block 74th Avenue West: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.

23600 block Highway 99: A man arrested for shoplifting was booked into jail for a felony warrant.

23100 block 76th Avenue West:A vehicle was reported stolen.

23600 block 78th Place West: A juvenile left the house and the mother refused to look for her.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A warrant subject in a vehicle eluded police.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded after a business employee reported that a terminated staff member returned and may have been armed with a firearm.

24100 block Highway 99: A cell phone theft occurred.

April 18

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A fight at the high school left a student with a broken toe. No charges filed.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject who stole from a business was trespassed from the property.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for theft at a local restaurant

23800 block 100th Avenue West: A subject was defrauded of funds via an online scam.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

April 19

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from a location for trespassing after refusing to leave the bathroom.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store resulted in an arrest.

1400 block 9th Avenue North: Work ID cards were located in a parking lot.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject made a purchase using ex-girlfriend’s debit card information.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a stolen vehicle recovery

24200 block 77th Place West: A subject’s vehicle was stolen.

19000 block 88th Avenue West: A subject was removed from a location for trespassing.

April 20

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken. Unknown if any property was stolen.

1000 block 7th Avenue South: A subject’s identity was stolen via an unknown method.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject’s vehicle was prowled by an unknown suspect and property was stolen.

238th Place Southwest/76th Avenue West: A trumpet found in the bushes turned over to police.

20400 block 81st Avenue West: Police received a referral from adult protective services regarding a man who possibly signed over his house to his roommate.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject’s vehicle was broken into and property was stolen.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: The front license plate of a vehicle was stolen.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was burglarized and a power washer stolen.

900 block Grandview Street: A subject’s Social Security number was stolen and used by someone else to file taxes.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

April 21

100 block Main Street: A warrant subject was arrested outside of a bar.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A subject with an outstanding warrant was arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: An unwanted subject at a grocery store was arrested on an outstanding warrant

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A disruptive hospital patient was arrested for assaulting security staff. Drug diversion services were offered.

8100 block 204th Place Southwest: Subjects accused of stealing mail were stopped and questioned.

22600 block Highway 99: Theft of consumable goods from a gas station reported; no suspect located.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: Attempted theft of a catalytic converter reported.

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a physical altercation between two subjects. One was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentifed subject was verbally trespassed from a store per the manager’s request.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police received a report of sexual assault between juveniles on a playground.

April 22

24100 block Highway 99: A business owner gave written authorization for officers to enforce trespassing on business properties.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen in Burien was recovered in Edmonds.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A tenant made threats to a vendor at an apartment complex.

80th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision that sent to two juvenilles to the hospital. See related story here.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported an injury after an altercation with her husband.

16100 block 75th Place West: A wharf was vandalized by a group of juveniles.

800 block Main Street: A leafblower was stolen a landscaper’s truck while working at a residence.

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a man in a dumpster acting erratically. The man was later confirmed to have warrant and was arrested.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: An argument between adult sisters became physical and violent. Criminal charges were referred to the court.

400 block Main Street: A woman reported being shot with an airsoft gun while standing outside her workplace.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a suspended license after driving the wrong way on the roadway.

April 23

21900 block Highway 99: Two men detained for warrants were both released after swallowing drugs.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman who was arrested for possessing narcotics was issued a drug diversion warning.

600 block Elm Place: A husband was arrested for unlawful imprisonment.

8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A mother requested resources to assist with her out-of-control daughter’s behavior.

7600 block 195th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized by unknown suspect(s). No property was stolen.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a court order violation

21900 block 82nd Place West: A resident reported that a stranger approached his daughter and bought her candy.

23600 block 96th Place West: A trailer that was stolen overnight was later stopped during a traffic stop before being reported as stolen. Lake Stevens PD forwarding charges against driver.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a traffic offense and a womn was arrested for a warrant.

April 24

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

23200 block Highway 99: A work van was stolen overnight while parked at an apartment complex.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in an apartment complex parking lot.

23200 block Highway 99: A man attempted to steal a vehicle but fled before officers arrived.

22100 block Highway 99: A van was stolen in the middle of the day from a motel parking lot.

600 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

7900 block 238th Street Southwest: A man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend was later located and arrested.

April 25

300 block Caspers Street: A vehicle fled the scene of a collision.

23700 block 80th Court West: A family reported an adult household member missing.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Police received a referral from Child Protective Services.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: An assault was reported at a care facility.

24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient with reported mental health deficiencies left the hospital against medical advice.

500 block Elm Way: A diamon ring was reported stolen after a cleaning company temporarily relocated furniture.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a disturbance at a restaurant

100 block 5th Avenue South: A woman was removed from a bar.

400 block Main Street: A female patron was removed from a business after causing a disturbance with others.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: Money and cash were stolen from an unattended vehicle.