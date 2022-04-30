Edmonds Police Blotter: April 15-25,2022

April 15
12000 block Slater Avenue Northeast: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Kirkland Police with attempting to locate a vehicular assault suspect.
9500 block Firdale Avenue: A mother and son had an argument regarding the family pet.
8200 block Talbot Road: Report of a possible court-order violation. No violation deemed to have occurred.
8400 block Main Street: A report of a suspicious occupied vehicle resulted in arrest of driver for DUI. Drug diversion services were offered.
8100 block 186th Street Southwest: A resident reported their vehicle tires were cut and a yard sign stolen.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A wallet was reported stolen while victim was shopping at a business.
8700 block 184th Street Southwest: A resident discovered their vehicle tires were cut and a yard sign stolen.
1000 block Bell Street: A vehicle tire on two separate vehicles was cut by unknown suspect(s).
23700 block 84th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing inside a garage.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for robbery from a local business.
8300 block Sierra Drive: Tires on two of resident’s vehicles were discovered cut and damaged.
21000 block 77th Place West: A woman upset over a scheduled delivery blocked a box truck from leaving.
3300 block Lombard Avenue: Edmonds patrol assisted a neighboring agency with taking a male into custody.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a store.
21900 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter detained by a store’s loss prevention was arrested.
400 block Main Street: A man assaulted his brother outside a bar. Police arrived and arrested the primary aggressor, who was booked into jail.
April 16
400 block Main Street: A man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man who refused to leave hospital after a family member was discharged was given a verbal warning for trespassing.
24000 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
8100 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for shooting at a preschool with property damage only. See related story here.
7700 block 193rd Place Southwest:A man was found in the backyard of a residence after comitting a theft at a store.
April 17
21000 block 74th Avenue West: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
23600 block Highway 99: A man arrested for shoplifting was booked into jail for a felony warrant.
23100 block 76th Avenue West:A vehicle was reported stolen.
23600 block 78th Place West: A juvenile left the house and the mother refused to look for her.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A warrant subject in a vehicle eluded police.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded after a business employee reported that a terminated staff member returned and may have been armed with a firearm.
24100 block Highway 99: A cell phone theft occurred.
April 18
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A fight at the high school left a student with a broken toe. No charges filed.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject who stole from a business was trespassed from the property.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for theft at a local restaurant
23800 block 100th Avenue West: A subject was defrauded of funds via an online scam.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
April 19
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from a location for trespassing after refusing to leave the bathroom.
23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store resulted in an arrest.
1400 block 9th Avenue North: Work ID cards were located in a parking lot.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject made a purchase using ex-girlfriend’s debit card information.
4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a stolen vehicle recovery
24200 block 77th Place West: A subject’s vehicle was stolen.
19000 block 88th Avenue West: A subject was removed from a location for trespassing.
April 20
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken. Unknown if any property was stolen.
1000 block 7th Avenue South: A subject’s identity was stolen via an unknown method.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject’s vehicle was prowled by an unknown suspect and property was stolen.
238th Place Southwest/76th Avenue West: A trumpet found in the bushes turned over to police.
20400 block 81st Avenue West: Police received a referral from adult protective services regarding a man who possibly signed over his house to his roommate.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject’s vehicle was broken into and property was stolen.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: The front license plate of a vehicle was stolen.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was burglarized and a power washer stolen.
900 block Grandview Street: A subject’s Social Security number was stolen and used by someone else to file taxes.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
April 21
100 block Main Street: A warrant subject was arrested outside of a bar.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A subject with an outstanding warrant was arrested and booked into jail.
23600 block Highway 99: An unwanted subject at a grocery store was arrested on an outstanding warrant
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A disruptive hospital patient was arrested for assaulting security staff. Drug diversion services were offered.
8100 block 204th Place Southwest: Subjects accused of stealing mail were stopped and questioned.
22600 block Highway 99: Theft of consumable goods from a gas station reported; no suspect located.
21900 block 76th Avenue West: Attempted theft of a catalytic converter reported.
23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a physical altercation between two subjects. One was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: An unidentifed subject was verbally trespassed from a store per the manager’s request.
9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police received a report of sexual assault between juveniles on a playground.
April 22
24100 block Highway 99: A business owner gave written authorization for officers to enforce trespassing on business properties.
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen in Burien was recovered in Edmonds.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A tenant made threats to a vendor at an apartment complex.
80th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision that sent to two juvenilles to the hospital. See related story here.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported an injury after an altercation with her husband.
16100 block 75th Place West: A wharf was vandalized by a group of juveniles.
800 block Main Street: A leafblower was stolen a landscaper’s truck while working at a residence.
23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a man in a dumpster acting erratically. The man was later confirmed to have warrant and was arrested.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: An argument between adult sisters became physical and violent. Criminal charges were referred to the court.
400 block Main Street: A woman reported being shot with an airsoft gun while standing outside her workplace.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a suspended license after driving the wrong way on the roadway.
April 23
21900 block Highway 99: Two men detained for warrants were both released after swallowing drugs.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman who was arrested for possessing narcotics was issued a drug diversion warning.
600 block Elm Place: A husband was arrested for unlawful imprisonment.
8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A mother requested resources to assist with her out-of-control daughter’s behavior.
7600 block 195th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized by unknown suspect(s). No property was stolen.
18800 block 89th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a court order violation
21900 block 82nd Place West: A resident reported that a stranger approached his daughter and bought her candy.
23600 block 96th Place West: A trailer that was stolen overnight was later stopped during a traffic stop before being reported as stolen. Lake Stevens PD forwarding charges against driver.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a traffic offense and a womn was arrested for a warrant.
April 24
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
23200 block Highway 99: A work van was stolen overnight while parked at an apartment complex.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in an apartment complex parking lot.
23200 block Highway 99: A man attempted to steal a vehicle but fled before officers arrived.
22100 block Highway 99: A van was stolen in the middle of the day from a motel parking lot.
600 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
7900 block 238th Street Southwest: A man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend was later located and arrested.
April 25
300 block Caspers Street: A vehicle fled the scene of a collision.
23700 block 80th Court West: A family reported an adult household member missing.
23500 block Edmonds Way: Police received a referral from Child Protective Services.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: An assault was reported at a care facility.
24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient with reported mental health deficiencies left the hospital against medical advice.
500 block Elm Way: A diamon ring was reported stolen after a cleaning company temporarily relocated furniture.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a disturbance at a restaurant
100 block 5th Avenue South: A woman was removed from a bar.
400 block Main Street: A female patron was removed from a business after causing a disturbance with others.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: Money and cash were stolen from an unattended vehicle.
