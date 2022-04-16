Edmonds Police Blotter: April 5-14, 2022

April 5

400 block 7th Avenue South: Resident reports an altercation with a family member.

9400 block 232nd Street Southwest: Reporting party’s vehicle was stolen.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reports an armed robbery and felony assault in Seattle after driving himself to the hospital in Edmonds.

23200 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen.

23600 block 104th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken but no evidence of theft.

24200 block 101st Avenue West: Multiple mailboxes were broken into overnight.

7500 block Braemar Drive: Money was stolen from a victim via a lottery fraud scheme.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet containing important personal documents was reported lost over a month ago.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: Officers responded to a possible physical domestic incident. Parties denied assault.

23600 block Highway 99: Multiple credit cards found on the sidewalk were turned into law enforcement.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A resident was defrauded of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

April 6

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A wallet and ID were stolen from a vehicle.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

1200 block Viewland Way: A male broke into his parents’ home by the forcing door. The victims requested no charges be filed.

21900 block Highway 99: Police were called to a dispute over damage to a vehicle door while parking.

21900 block Highway 99: Theft from a grocery store is reported.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: A home for sale was broken into, with items stolen from inside.

23000 block 76th Avenue West: A foreign passport and visa were reported as lost.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman’s wallet was stolen from her purse while shopping.

100 block West Dayton Street: Multiple vehicles parked in a gym parking lot were prowled with some windows broken.

700 block Edmonds Way: Theft of construction materials reported.

1900 block Larch Way: Edmonds PD K9 assisted the Brier PD in search for a subject who walked away from a stolen vehicle.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Edmonds police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with arresting a domestic assault suspect.

April 7

900 block West Casino Road: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Everett Police with attempting to locate a suspect wanted for possessing a stolen vehicle.

23800 block Highway 99: A man displayed a firearm and robbed a business. The suspect fled in a vehicle.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A found bicycle was turned in to police for safekeeping.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: Drug paraphernalia was recovered from a man at a recovery center.

18900 block Soundview Place: A victim reported their bank account was accessed and money stolen.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile damaged the household TV after being disciplined.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released following a theft from a grocery store.

100 block Main Street: Police were called to a disturbance at the Edmonds ferry terminal. No arrest made.

21900 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted and fled from a grocery store. The suspect was identified and charges were forwarded for filing.

22200 block Highway 99: A vehicle front license plate was stolen and swapped with a similar number. The owner was unaware of the theft.

April 8

8300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled by an unknown male subject.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate a burglary suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft from a supermarket reported.

22500 block 72nd Place West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

22300 block Highway 99: An u noccupied stolen semi truck was recovered in a business parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a domestic court order.

8300 block 186th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a suspicious man sleeping in a yard.

20900 block 72nd Avenue West: An identity theft that occurred in 2009 was reported.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Attempted vehicle theft occured, with ignition damaged during the incident.

22000 block Highway 99: Vehicle license plates were reported stolen.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: Trees damaged with spray paint graffiti was reported.

9100 block 220th Street Southwest: Police conducting a welfare check on a 4-year-old child determined no immediate threat.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was booked into jail after police found outstanding felony warrants.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A found wallet was turned over to police.

21600 block 86th Place West: A subject was arrested for a court order violation.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle window was discovered broken and a purse stolen from inside.

April 9

22700 block Highway 99: A driver who stopped to film a law enforcement scene was arrested for DUI.

23200 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in an apartment parking lot.

700 block Maple Street: SWAT team activation to assist Monroe PD with a barricaded subject.

24100 block 102nd Place West: A woman called and sounded in distress but refused to provide any information.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who assaulted loss prevention staff while shoplifting was arrested by police.

April 10

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A police response to a disturbance involving a man refusing to leave the hospital resulted in a warrant arrest.

23200 block Highway 99: An ex-boyfriend and girlfriend have a verbal argument.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.

22200 block Highway 99: Police took a delayed report of an assault between a dating couple. Criminal charges were referred.

2200 block 75th Street Southeast: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Evertt police for containment on a suspect’s residence.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A man stole liquor from a business.

13900 block 45th Drive Southeast: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in attempt to locate residential burglary suspects.

April 11

19900 block Bothell-Everett Highway: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in attempt to locate two burglary suspects. One suspect was arrested without incident and another was contacted by a police dog while hiding under a bed.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for trespassing and theft. Drug diversion services were offered.

23600 block Highway 99: Display phones at a phone store were stolen by two unknown suspects.

8000 block 214th Place Southwest: A pedestrian reported being struck with soft-gel bb rounds while walking the dog.

April 12

24200 block 92nd Avenue West: Police were called to a civil dispute about a parenting plan.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and electronics were stolen.

23700 block 77th Avenue West : A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter detained by store security was arrested.

8300 block Olympic View Drive: Locking mailboxes were discovered damaged; unknown if mail was taken.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: A man was trespassed from private property.

8500 block 218th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle after he collided with a police vehicle and fled on foot.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing after returning to a location he was removed from.

22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle owner reported that a man’s shopping cart had rolled down the parking lot and hit their car.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A women ate food that she ordered and then left without paying.

19100 block Ocean Avenue: Marijuana was taken for destruction.

April 13

22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect fled but was located nearby. The suspect resisted and was arrested and booked into jail.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a business was arrested.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject turns in financial and identity documents found along the roadway.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole an item from a discount store.

100 block 4th Avenue South: Victim reported financial fraud from 2021.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect fled on foot but was located nearby.

10100 block Edmonds Way: Two men stole clothing from a store and fled in a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A fheft suspect detained by store security was removed from location at the request of the business.

April 14

22100 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect broke a business window and stole tools.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

21700 block Highway 99: A window was discovered damaged at a health care facility. No apparent entry into the business occurred.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.

23600 block Highway 99: A report of a man in underwear outside business resulted in his arrest for trespassing. Drug referral services were offered.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage facility tenant was notified their unit had been burglarized.

7900 block 234th Street Southwest: A resident’s rent check that was mailed was intercepted by an unknown suspect and fraudulently cashed.

23700 block 80th Lane West: Officers respond to reports of a suspicious male wandering into yards. No criminal charges were filed.

7700 block 230th Street Southwest: Two vehicles parked at a business were prowled.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from an apartment parking lot.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A third-party report of a driver slumped over in a vehicle resulted in a DUI arrest.

7300 block 220th Street Southwest: Stolen license plates were recovered from a motorist who was unaware their plates had been swapped.