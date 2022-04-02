Edmonds Police Blotter: March 22-28, 2022

March 22
21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained on another agency’s felony probable-cause warrant.
200 block 2nd Avenue North. Police responded to a report of a suspicious unknown man on a balcony. He was contacted and arrested on another agency’s warrant.
1200 block Olympic Avenue. A school lawn was damaged by a vehicle.
22000 block 98th Place West: Victim was defrauded of thousands of dollars as part of a lottery scam.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by store security and removed from location at the request of the business.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A welfare check was requested on a mother/child in a transitional home. The report was referred to Child Protective Services.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: School staff reported a threat written on a bathroom wall. (See related story here.)
8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A locking mailbox was pried open and mail stolen.
1000 block Spruce Street: A homeowner turned in a knife found on their property.
March 23
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle associated with a warrant subject was located and the subject arrested.
10500 block Robin Hood Drive: A report of a suspicious vehicle without license plates resulted in a citation for traffic violations.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for theft from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a felony theft from a department store. Two subjects were located, arrested and booked into jail.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A neighbor was being a rude to another neighbor, and police took a report for documentation purposes.
600 block Carol Way: Victim was alerted to a fraudulent credit account opened in their name.
22000 block 98th Place West: Victim filed a fraud report after sending payments for reported sweepstakes winnings he did not receive.
21400 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for lighting trash on fire next to a business.
22700 block Highway 99: A cashier’s check received for an injury settlement was determined to be fraudulent. Payments distributed resulted in financial loss to a legal firm.
100 block Railroad Avenue: A pedestrian reported being shot with an airsoft gun by an occupant of a passing red vehicle.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responds to a verbal argument between a couple.
March 24
8800 block 238th Street Southwest: Mail theft reported and a potential suspect identified.
23600 block Highway 99: A man arrested for theft from a grocery store found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and was provided a diversion warning.
10500 block 237th Place Southwest: A suspect who stole a package from a doorstep was located and arrested.
24300 block 87th Place West: A vehicle was stolen from a resident’s driveway. It was later located in Shoreline.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A homeowner’s association reported all tenant locking mailboxes were broken into.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A resident discovered mailboxes pried open.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A rental storage unit was burglarized.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner discovered damage to a door lock.
March 25
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A business propane tank storage rack was broken into and tanks stolen. A witness reported a small red truck was involved.
23600 block Highway 99: Shoplifting was reported by a store manager but the suspect was not located.
22400 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman reported harrassing behavior from a parent regarding an incident between kids.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument occured between mother and son.
18400 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a fence.
7900 block 206th Place Southwest: A third-party report of a lost motorist resulted in an arrest of a driver for DUI.
March 26
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for returning to property despite trespass warning.
8100 block 215th Place Southwest: Tools were stolen from a work van.
19000 block Olympic View Drive: An unoccupied residence was discovered burlgarized. Unknown if property was stolen.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was contacted and removed from a business.
22500 block 72nd Place West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between family members involving a party who possibly damaged family member’s vehicle.
Olympic Avenue/Viewland Way: A subject observed walking in the middle of the road was taken to the hospital for involuntary treatment.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for causing a nuisance.
March 27
21900 block Highway 99. A vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot. It was later located and the female driver was arrested.
500 block Pine Street: Homeowners interrupted a woman burglarizing a carport. She was arrested and the stolen vehicle recovered.
700 block 4th Avenue South: Police were called to investigate suspicious circumstances related to blood found in a bathroom.
19700 block Highway 99: An Edmonds warrant suspect was located by another agency while investigating a nuisance complaint.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic incident involving an adult son pushing a parent. The son wasnot located; criminal charges were referred.
March 28
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A medical professional office was discovered burglarized.
19000 block Dellwood Drive: A suspicious subject was captured on video loitering on private property.
22000 block Highway 99: An unlocked vehicle was prowled at an auto repair shop after being dropped off by a tow company.
22000 block Highway 99: A man reported an unknown woman stole a gold bracelet from his wrist.
200 block Caspers Street: A resident reported damage to a sign posted on their personal property.
9100 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner discovered damage to vehicle parked outside of a residence.
500 block Elm Way: Copper piping was discovered stolen from a secure parking garage.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A wallet was reported as lost.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for shoplifting. Property was recovered and returned to the store.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle by a man associated with a white truck.
8200 block 196th Street Southwest: Homeowner confronted a man attempting to access a storage locker. The suspect fled after being contacted.
23600 block 97th Place West: A locking mailbox was pried open and mail was reported stolen.
8700 block Bowdoin Way: A possibly suicidal subject was reported missing by spouse. The subject was later located safe at a hospital.
