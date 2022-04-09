Edmonds Police Blotter: March 29-April 4, 2022

March 29

9900 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle window was broken and a purse stolen. Fraudulent credit card use was also attempted.

23400 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle owner thwarted an attempted catalytic converter theft. Suspects fled in a black SUV.

100 block West Dayton Street: A backpack with credit cards and other items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

8800 block 202nd Place Southwest: Estate papers were reported lost or stolen.

184th Street Southwest/90th Avenue West: Mail was reported stolen from a bank of residential mailboxes.

8200 block Talbot Road: Continuing problems reported with a neighbor.

500 block Elm Way: A third-party report of a suspicious subject resulted in an arrest for attempted vehicle prowl.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Sexual assault reported by adult family resident with dementia.

21800 block 76th Avenue West: Suspect came to protected party’s place of employment, violating a court order.

March 30

9000 block 216th Street Southwest: A homeowner reported a backyard fence was broken by unknown person(s).

9300 block 232nd Street Southwest 2022-00005918 Fraud – Forgery – UIBC WA0310200 03/30/2022 09:53:30 Money fraudelently withdrawn from victim’s bank account. No immediate suspect information.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident turned in a firearm for destruction.

800 block Aloha Place: Theft by deception reported after victim received a phone call from a suspect claiming to be police advising they missed a court date.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft from business occurred.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest:A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight, with a backpack and numerous personal belongings stolen.

100 block West Dayton Street: Victim’s personal items were stolen from an unlocked locker while at the gym.

100 block Main Street: A driver was arrested for DUI after being found slumped over in a vehicle stopped in the ferry holding lanes.

100 block Main Street: A man was arrested for assaulting another at a drinking establishment.

March 31

200 block Railroad Avenue: A transit employee located a confused, lost and cold elderly male. The subject, who had been listed as missing, was returned to his residence.

8000 block 234th Street: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A vehicle computer chip device was turned in for safekeeping.

100 block James Street: A resident fell victim to a printer virus scam. Financial loss was reported.

April 1

21800 block 76th Avenue West: Respondent violates a no-contact order by leaving a note and candy for protected person. Criminal charges referred.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A fenced-off, condemed building was further damaged with graffiti.

23600 block Highway 99: A disruptive customer believed to be smoking narcotics in a restroom was removed from a business complex.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A third party report of assault was referred to Child Protective Services.

23600 block 78th Place West: A juvenile female refusing to return home was listed as a runaway. She was later located by a neighboring jurisdiction.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police served a civil court order with surrendered firearm compliance.

23700 block 91st Avenue West: Yard power tools were reported stolen from a resident’s back yard.

8100 block 215th Place Southwest: A victim was defrauded of money after responding to a virus popup ad on a computer.

22500 block Highway 99: A suspected male shoplifter was located and arrested.

23800 block Highway 99 : A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of motor vehicle theft tools. Drug referral services were offered.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Report of an erratically driven vehicle resulted in an arrest for DUI.

April 2

21700 block 84th Avenue West: Theft of a license plate reported.

Main Street/ unset Avenue North: An intoxicated male caused a disturbance in a public right of wa; no charges filed.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft from a business was reported.

10400 block Little John Court: Mail was reported stolen from multiple locked and unlocked mailboxes.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft suspect detained by store security was removed from business and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified suspect struck an employee with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise.

23800 block Edmonds Way: A boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument.

April 3

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Lynnwood PD to search for a commercial burglary suspect.

186th Street Southwest/81st Avenue West: Report of a vehicle stopped at an intersection with the driver slumped over. Driver was arrested for DUI. Drug referral services offered.

18800 block 92nd Avenue West: Mail was reported stolen from multiple mailboxes.

1400 block 8th Avenue South: A vehicle window was broken and registration stolen.

100 block 58th Place Southwest: Edmonds PD provided assist to Everett PD with behavioral health incident.

200 block Beach Place: A resident was convinced by an unknown caller claiming to be a bank employee to purchase gift cards and transfer the information.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A juvenile struck a parent during aan rgument. Criminal charges were referred to juvenile court.

April 4

23800 block 79th Avenue West: Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle while the owner was temporarily away.

22500 block 95th Place West: A wallet and ID/debit cards were reported lost. Possibly left in a transportation service vehicle.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: A suspicious male was reported lurking around property.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A car window was broken and glove box was rummaged through. No known theft.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A juvenile was reported as a runaway.

23000 block Edmonds Way: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and a wallet stolen, with fraudulent credit card activity reported.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A resident discovered their locking malibox tampered with and contents missing.

23600 block Highway 99: A previous theft suspect who returned to a business was asked to leave and warned not to return.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of an assault between acquaintances.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: An unknown male motorist displayed a firearm to a group in another vehicle.