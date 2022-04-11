Edmonds School Board April 12 set to continue discussing search for new superintendent

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, April 12, business meeting is scheduled to continue its discussion regarding the board’s search for an interim superintendent, among other agenda items.

Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas recently announced that he will be leaving the district to accept a position with the Beaverton School District in Oregon. Balderas, who has been with the Edmonds School District since July 2020, said his last day will be June 30.

The school board is hoping to hire an interim superintendent to give the district more time to find a permanent replacement.

In other business, the board is setting aside additional meeting time for audience comments. While the meetings usually have a 30-minute comment period, School Board President Nancy Katims has decided to allot extra time to fully address audience concerns regarding the district.

The in-person school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., and it can also be viewed via livestream. Physical attendees may register to make a comment at the door, while virtual attendees must register online, and submit their form no later than 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

The complete agenda can be viewed here.

— By Lauren Reichenbach