Edmonds School District again named one of best for music education

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation has recognized the Edmonds School District as one of the best school districts in the U.S. for music education.

This is the 14th time the district has been recognized in the 23-year history of the award. The Edmonds School District is one of only seven districts in the state of Washington to be recognized in 2022.

Founded in 2006, the NAMM Foundation represents the generosity and philanthropy of the music products industry. A supporting organization of NAMM,the foundation is funded through trade association activities and donations.