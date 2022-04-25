Edmonds Schools Foundation’s Deborah Brandi named Grand Marshal of Edmonds 4th of July Parade

Foundation for Edmonds School District (FESD) Executive Director Deborah Brandi has been named the 2022 Grand Marshal of the An Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.

“I am pleased to announce Deborah Brandi as our Grand Marshal.” said Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban. “Her leadership in the community is inspiring and the work of the FESD under her direction has increased their impact, allowing them to serve even more students and families in need.”

Brandi has over 20 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector and has led organizations large and small through periods of growth and expansion. As its executive director for the past 10 years, she has helped grow the foundation from a $40,000 organization that had just hired its first staff member to a $1.3 million foundation with far-reaching community partnerships, impactful programs and sustainable operations.

“I am so thankful and excited to serve as Grand Marshal for the 2022 Edmonds 4th of July Parade,” Brandi said. “It’s an honor to celebrate this community and it is, and continues to be, an honor for me to help the students in the Edmonds School District. The foundation’s work truly changes lives and I think of the 21,000 students in our district as if they were our own children. I’m proud to help provide equitable opportunities for these students and help change the trajectory of their lives.”

