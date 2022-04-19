Edmonds Waterfront Center grand opening May 12

The Edmonds Waterfront Center has scheduled an in-person grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting open to the community on Thursday, May 12, featuring keynote speaker Rick Steves.

The waterfront center held a virtual opening event in April 2021 to accommodate COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The May 12 festivities begin with a 10:30 a.m. social, followed by the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. and the program and free boxed lunch at 11:30 a.m. That evening, there will be free community dance featuring the Blue Wave Band.

Register for lunch online here. Questions? Call 425-774-5555, Ext. 120.