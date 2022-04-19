Edmonds Waterfront Center grand opening May 12

The Edmonds Waterfront Center has scheduled an in-person grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting open to the community on Thursday, May 12, featuring keynote speaker Rick Steves.
The waterfront center held a virtual opening event in April 2021 to accommodate COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
The May 12 festivities begin with a 10:30 a.m. social, followed by the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. and the program and free boxed lunch at 11:30 a.m. That evening, there will be free community dance featuring the Blue Wave Band.
Register for lunch online here. Questions? Call 425-774-5555, Ext. 120.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.