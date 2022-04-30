Edmonds Winter Market’s first season comes to close

Posted: April 30, 2022 83

Saturday marked the final day of the city-sponsored Edmonds Winter Market’s inaugural season. Held monthly on the final Saturday of January, February, March and April, it attracted a loyal – and growing – following. At the outset, some expressed concern that winter weather would keep marketgoers at home, but if one thing was proven this season, it’s that despite rain, sleet and hail, Edmonds loves a market.

While gray skies greeted the 10 a.m. opening, by noon the sun had come through and many visitors were turning out in T-shirts and shorts.

And with the Edmonds Historical Society’s Summer Market due to open its season next Saturday, May 7, it’s a good bet that Edmonds is becoming a year-round market town.

— Photos by Larry Vogel

One Reply to “Edmonds Winter Market’s first season comes to close”

  1. Ah, I adore the Edmonds’ Markets! It was another lovely day.

    PS: the hot dog from Spots Hot Dogs and Brats was mine. It was a pleasure to meet you, Larry.

