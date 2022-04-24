Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood High students attend international competition in Atlanta

Students from Lynnwood and Edmonds-Woodway high schools attended the DECA International Career Development Competition this weekend in Atlanta after medaling in the state competition earlier this year!

DECA is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. DECA has more than 225,000 members in the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, Poland, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain.