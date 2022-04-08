FC Edmonds soccer tryouts May 7

FC Edmonds, the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club that primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District, is holding tryouts for boys and girls on May 7 at Meadowdale Playfields.
Tryouts are open to those players born in the years 2012-2005. You must register online to be considered.
For more information and to register, visit the website.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.