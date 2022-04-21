Former Edmonds City Councilmember Deanna Dawson appointed CEO of Association of Washington Cities

Former Edmonds City Councilmember Deanna Dawson has been named chief executive officer of the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), the organization’s board of directors announced Thursday. Dawson is AWC’s sixth CEO, and first woman CEO, in its 89-year history.

“AWC has a rich past and great reputation for delivering outstanding advocacy, education, and services to Washington’s cities and towns,” said AWC President Kent Keel, councilmember of University Place. “Deanna has a proven track record of inspiring, nonpartisan leadership. I look forward to watching AWC continue to flourish under her leadership.”

The City of Edmonds is an AWC member.

“Local leaders across Washington state are tackling the great challenges of today,” Dawson said. “It is an honor and a privilege to be selected to serve as the CEO of AWC. I am thrilled that in this new role I can continue to give our leaders the guidance, technical assistance, and support they need to move from aspiration to action, and to create vibrant, livable communities.”

Dawson steps into the role with more than 20 years’ experience serving local governments, including as an elected official, association director, county executive director, and director of diversity initiatives.

“Deanna’s background demonstrates a passion for public service rooted in forging partnerships and bridging divides,” said Soo Ing-Moody, AWC immediate past president and Mayor of Twisp. “Her ability to find common ground will serve our membership well – from the largest cities to the smallest towns across our state.”

Dawson was born and raised in Spokane. She holds a law degree from the University of Washington School of Law and has practiced law in both the private and public sectors. Dawson was elected to the Edmonds City Council in 2001 and reelected in 2005. She currently serves as executive director of the Sound Cities Association (SCA, formerly the Suburban Cities Association), where she works on behalf of 38 King County cities. All members of SCA are also members of AWC.

Dawson follows Peter B. King, who served as the association’s CEO from 2015 to 2021. She will assume the role on June 13, 2022.