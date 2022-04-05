Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $97K in grants from Verdant Health Commission

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received $97,000 in grants from Verdant Health Commission to help fund nutrition and wellness support programs for low-income and at-risk families.

Funds from the first grant — a $75,000 award funded over three years — is set to expand the foundation’s annual summer camp program, ensuring any child from age 5-18 can receive food and enriching activities over the summer months. The foundation will continue to serve nutritious meals along with physical and educational activities, and plans to partner with the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club to provide studeents with field trips and greater access to resources.

The second grant, a $22,000 COVID-19 rolling award, will be used to better serve low-income families who continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation will expand Nourishing Network pop-up pantries to provide resources to more families, particularly with the cultural diversity of the district in mind. A greater and more diverse selection of food will be available at pop-up pantries to ensure every family is served with the healthy food they need.

“The pandemic is still hitting low-income families in our community very hard, and our Nourishing Network program is still seeing very high demand,” said Deborah Brandi, foundation executive director. “We’re working hard to help reduce hunger in our community and provide the health and wellness resources our families need. We’re very thankful to Verdant for helping make this possible.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org.