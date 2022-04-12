Free admission to national parks on April 16 kicks off National Park Week celebration

Entrance fees at national parks will be waived on April 16 to mark the beginning of National Park Week 2022, which runs from April 16-24.

The National Park Service partners with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of the parks, for the annual celebration every April that encourages people “to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out,” and also find parks located in their area.

Throughout the week, national parks across the U.S. will host a variety of special programs, events and digital experiences. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Park Connections.”

“With more than 400 national parks and National Park Service programs and partnerships in communities across the country, there is something new for everyone,” the event’s webpage notes. “And a lot closer to home than you may think. Each day of National Park Week, sPark a connection with us exploring a new theme.”

Featured activities include a “Park Prescription Day” to celebrate the healing power of nature, a virtual Conservation Corps event, an Earth Day celebration exploring earth sciences and stewardship of natural resources, and a National Junior Ranger Day with online and printable Junior Ranger program activities, virtual tours, videos and webcams from national park locations throughout the country.

Participants are encouraged to share their event experiences and favorite park memories throughout the week on social media using the hashtags #NationalParkWeek and #sParkConnections. In addition, there will also be a special hashtag for each day’s specific theme.

Due to naming designations, not all national park spaces are named “National Park.” They can be found by state here, and a list of sites located in Washington state can be viewed here.

Before visiting a location, the National Park Service advises that people check the park’s website for the latest safety information and guidance, including social distancing and wearing masks.

More information about National Park Week, along with its various in-person and virtual events, is available here.