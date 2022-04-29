Free job fair in Lynnwood May 12

On May 12, from 4-7 p.m., more than 65 employers will be hosting on-site interviews for job seekers in Snohomish County and the region. The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, Lynnwood Convention Center and WorkSource have partnered to bring job seekers and employers together for this free in-person event.

Finding labor has been identified as one of the top issues for businesses as they begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The job fair will provide employers the opportunity to meet and interview candidates in person. Employers will represent a variety of industries including healthcare, aerospace, hospitality, law enforcement, transportation, logistics, and more. Employers will be hiring for a range of roles from entry-level to middle management.

In addition to supporting the business community, the event will provide resources to potential employees. WorkSource will provide free resume reviews and interview support. Edmonds College will offer educational information and resources.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Job seekers can register for the event by visiting LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com. The event is free for job seekers and open to the public. Employers interested in participating can sign-up through the Chamber at LynnwoodChamber.org. The Lynnwood Job Fair is sponsored by the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Participating employers include: