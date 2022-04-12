Friends of the Edmonds Library ongoing book sale returns

If you’ve visited the Edmonds Library recently, you’ve likely noticed the return of a familiar feature: the Friends of the Edmonds Library book sale. This sale space, located in the center of the library near the computer, helps the Friends generate income to support Edmonds Library programs and services that may fall outside of the standard library operating budget. Friends volunteers update nonfiction and fiction titles on these shelves regularly, offering hardbacks for $2 and paperbacks for $1.

In the past, Friends of the Edmonds Library relied on community book donations to populate this ongoing sale, as well as its popular annual sale every October. But because the Friends did not have sale activity for two years due to COVID, they note they have a major surplus of books at our storage facility. Due to this significant surplus, the group can no longer accept community book donations at the library, and does not plan to resume this service in the near future.

The Friends note that there are many other places to donate books locally, including the Edmonds Goodwill, the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store, and the Discover Books donation bin in the south parking lot of the Edmonds PCC store on Edmonds Way.

The group also says it is working hard to get its surplus books back into the community. In addition to the ongoing book sale at the library, the Friends’ all-volunteer board is planning for a community sale this summer; identifying organizations to donate some of our children and youth materials to; and creating processes to continue to offer sales long-term.

To learn more, visit the Friends website or become a member.

— Submitted by Friends of Edmonds Library Board President Liz Morris