From cotton candy making to robots, Edmonds Heights K-12 science fair engages students
Posted: April 27, 2022 22
Students aand parents at Edmonds Heights K-12 school — which serves students throughout the Edmonds School District — came out April 23 for the school’s Science Fair Night. The event featured both community guest volunteers and student science board presentations. (Photos courtesy Erin Zackey)
