Get ready to scramble: Easter egg hunts coming to Edmonds Saturday

Edmonds will offer two Easter egg hunts for kids this Saturday, April 16.

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Easter Egg Hunt will return on the Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., starting at 10 a.m. Kids ages 3 to 10 years old will scramble for eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.

All are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank and Washington Kids in Transition. South County Fire will be there with their equipment for the kids to see. (Duty permitting)

The Edmonds Daybreakers event starts at 10 a.m. with a short welcome and opening remarks. There will be three hunting groups, in this order:

Ages 8-10

Ages 5-7

Ages 3-4

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a community Easter egg hunt at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be accessible for kids of all ages, abilities and physical modalities, the church said.

Bags will be provided for those collecting the plastic eggs containing tasty Easter treats, and nut-free candy will also be available for those who can’t consume nut products.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection.