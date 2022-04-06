Happening nearby: Police investigating shooting death at Lynnwood’s Daleway Park

Lynnwood police were called to the scene of a shooting in Daleway Park Tuesday afternoon, where one man was reportedly found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police responding to a report of shots fired at 2:14 p.m. found was one deceased man in a vehicle, and there were several bullet casings found in the parking lot, police said. Multiple people were observed fleeing the area.

The park is located at 19015 64th Ave. W., in Lynnwood. Witnesses reported two male subjects fleeing on foot and at least one vehicle leaving the park northbound on 64th Avenue West immediately after the reported gunfire.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased adult male in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the parking lot, Lynnwood Police Commander Sean Doty said. The vehicle sustained visible damage consistent with being struck by gunfire. Police also observed multiple bullet casings in the parking lot. At this time, no other gunshot victims have been located or have come forward.

Police officers contacted the two subjects that fled the park within minutes of the initial 911 call and they — along with several park-goers and nearby residents — are being interviewed by detectives who are the scene. Detectives are still in the process of trying to determine the involvement of the two men — both 18 years old — who fled, Doty said.

Witnesses described the vehicle that left the scene prior to police arrival as a black sedan.

Cedar Park Christian School was briefly placed on lock-down as a precaution.

“Currently, the scene is being processed for evidence, but this is an active investigation, and we anticipate the park will remain closed for the rest of the evening,” Doty said. He added that 64th Avenue West remains closed in both directions near the park’s main entrance.

Anyone who may have witnessed this event, or who has information on the vehicle that was observed leaving the park, is asked to contact Detective Jacqueline Arnett at 425-670-5669. You can also leave tips at Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound (1-800-222-8477).