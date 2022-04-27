Healthy Living Fair at Edmonds Waterfront Center April 29

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a free Healthy Living Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, April 29.
The event includes many different wellness based organizations and community businesses set up throughout the center, and they will be giving out information and other goodies too. The event is open to the entire community, and carpooling to the Edmonds Waterfront Center — located at 220 Railroad Ave. — is encouraged.
A nutritious lunch will also be provided to 250 seniors courtesy of Concierge Care Advisors.
