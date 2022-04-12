High school sports roundup for April 11, 2022

Boys Golf
Tom Dolan Memorial Invitational
At Everett Golf Course; Par 72
Team Scores:
1. Kamiak 307
2. Jackson 317
3. Shorewood 326
T4. Archbishop Murphy 330
T4. Stanwood 330
6. Snohomish 333
7. Arlington 345
8. Glacier Peak 364
9. Lake Stevens 368
10. Meridian 377
11. Edmonds-Woodway 387
12. Cascade 390
13. South Whidbey 409
Top 5 Individuals:
1. Daniel Kim (Kamiak) 71
2. Conrad Chisman (Stanwood) 71
T3. Nick Ennis (Archbishop Murphy) 74
T3. Palmer Mutcheson (Snohomish) 74
T3. Henry Kippenhan (Jackson) 74
Edmonds-Woodway golfers:
Bjorn Whitelaw 91, Evan Clugston 94, Jude Willcox 98, Elias Ginder 104, Kaden Matsen 107
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday April 14; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 179-256 at Lynnwood Golf Course
No details reported for Mountlake Terrace
Lynnwood low score (9 holes):
Avery Kirscht 50, (almost had a hole in one on the Par 3 4th hole).
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 20; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 20; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Girls Golf
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest at Jackson Golf Course
No scores reported
Meadowdale next tournament: Burlington-Edison Girls Invite; Monday April 18; 9 a.m. at Skagit Golf & Country Club
Softball
Liberty (Renton) defeated Meadowdale 5-1
No details reported
Records: Liberty 6-3; Meadowdale 2-4
Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Tuesday April 12; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
