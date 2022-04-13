High school sports roundup for April 12, 2022

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 8-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Andrew Montero 3

Richard Duncan 2

Ben Hanson

Thiago Cordova

Isaac Parreno

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

Gabe Wilhelm

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-2-1, 6-2-2; Marysville Getchell 1-7-1, 1-8-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Friday April 15; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 2-1

Lynnwood goals:

Neven Radic

Allan Rodriguez

Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 3-5-1, 3-6-1; Snohomish 4-4-1, 5-4-1

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday April 15; 7:30 p.m.

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Monroe 7-2, 8-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-7, 2-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday April 15; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Meadowdale goal scorers:

Theo Uherka Hartman 2

Charles Obieze

Records (conference and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 5-4, 5-5; Meadowdale 3-4-2, 3-5-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Friday April 15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Paige Oliver (EW) 6-0, 6-4

Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Katelynn Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 6-3

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-2, 6-2

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles:

Amanda Lyn/Louisa Cano (EW) defeated Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (M) 6-4, 6-3

Natalie Colobong/Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Catherine Ton/Rachael Lee (M) 6-3, 6-1

Marissa Deuxmad/Julie Andees (EW) defeated Hailey Neri/Emie Shepherd (M) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Jackson; Friday April 15; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday April 14; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Softball

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-2

Everett hitting highlights:

Isa Davis: 2 for 4, 2 RBI

Riannon Botz: 2 for 3, 2 RBI

Hanna Jones: 2 for 3, 2B,

Maddie Pewitt: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3B, 2 R

Everett pitching highlights:

Taylor Millar: 7 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 7 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 1 for 1, 2 BB, HR, 2 RBI, SB

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 3

Records (conference and overall): Everett 4-0, 7-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-3, 3-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Thursday April 14; 4 p.m.

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 14-2

Kamiak hitting highlights:

Elisabeth Funston: 4 for 4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI

Scarlette Chapman: 2 for 3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Emma Stansfield: 2 for 3, 3B

Kamiak pitching highlights:

Scarlette Chapman: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 11 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Nyree Johnson: 1 for 2, HR

Jasmyn Carlson: 1 for 2, RBI

Records (conference and overall): Kamiak 8-3; Lynnwood 3-4

Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Wednesday April 13; 6 p.m.

–– Compiled by Steve Willits